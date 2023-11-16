Eknath Shinde gives a new dimension to Deepotsav in remote area of Gadchiroli

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave a new dimension to Deepotsav -the festival of light - in the remotest and Naxal-prone area of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. He celebrated the Deepotsav with the jawans of the police force posted in Pipli Burgi village of the district in a unique way.

His presence elevated the morale of the jawans fighting against Naxalites and fostered an emotional connection with the tribal community.