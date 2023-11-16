Eknath Shinde gives a new dimension to Deepotsav in remote area of Gadchiroli

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave a new dimension to Deepotsav -the festival of light - in the remotest and Naxal-prone area of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. He celebrated the Deepotsav with the jawans of the police force posted in Pipli Burgi village of the district in a unique way.
His presence elevated the morale of the jawans fighting against Naxalites and fostered an emotional connection with the tribal community.
During his visit on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Shinde inaugurated three new buildings under the Pipli Burgi police station, which is part of the Etapalli sub-division.
He performed the Bhumi Pujan for the new administrative building of the police station, the police constable barrack, and the officers' guest house at Pipli Churni.
On the occasion of Bhau Beej, lady police constables and local women performed 'Aukshan' for Chief Minister Shinde.
The essential commodities and other utility prizes were distributed to the people present during the awareness campaign at the hands of the chief minister.
Additionally, Chief Minister Shinde reviewed the performance of the Gadchiroli Police Force and congratulated them on their achievements.
Deputy Inspector General of Gadchiroli range Sandeep Patil, District Magistrate Sanjay Meena, Superintendent of Police Nilotpal, Additional District Magistrate and Sub-Dvisional Officer of Aheri Vaibhav Waghmare, Parminder Singh of Central Reserve Battalion, additional Superintendent of Police (Campaign) Anuj Tare, sub- divisional police officer Sudarshan Rathod and others also attended the programmes.