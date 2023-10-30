Fadnavis should resign as Maharashtra Home Minister over Maratha quota violence: Supriya Sule

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Sule said, “Maharashtra home minister (Devendra Fadnavis) should resign. Look at the violence. What is happening in the state? A house of an MLA was set ablaze. A Panchayat Samiti office was also torched. Is anyone looking into these incidents (to uphold law and order)'? The Lok Sabha member criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision to set up a committee of experts against the backdrop of protests by the Maratha community.