Four dead, seven injured as bus falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Amravati

The incident took place near Semadoh village on Paratwada-Dharni road at 8am, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 12:51 IST

Amravati: Four persons died and seven were seriously injured on Monday after their bus fell off a bridge over a 'nullah' in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said.

"There were 45 passengers in the bus. Four of them died, while seven are seriously injured. Another 20 have sustained minor wounds. All the injured have been hospitalised," he said.

Probe into the cause of the accident is underway, though, prima facie, it seems the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Published 23 September 2024, 12:51 IST
