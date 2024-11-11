Home
Government not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar

Addressing a rally in Gangapur in Aurangabad district, he said prices for crops like sugarcane, soybean and jowar have plummeted.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 18:55 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 18:55 IST
