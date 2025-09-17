<p>Raigad: In a significant stride towards self-reliance and enhanced trade security, India’s first indigenously developed Drive-Through Cargo Scanner (ICS) will be commissioned at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) at Nhava Sheva in Raigad district in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>The ICS is expected to slash dwell times, reduce operational costs by up to 50%, and minimize manpower needs through automated threat detection. </p><p>The JNCH handles the import and export cargo handled in containers coming in and going out of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. </p><p> The project, a collaborative effort between the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and JNCH under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), underscores India’s commitment to the <em>Atmanirbhar Bharat</em> initiative.</p>.Sanctioned ship with Russian oil switches Indian port after Adani ban, data shows.<p>The Bhoomi Poojan ceremony was held on Tuesday in presence of Special Secretary and Member, CBIC, Yogendra Garg, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone-II, Vimal Kumar Srivastava; Chairman, JNPA, Unmesh Sharad Wagh and Director, Beam Technology Development Group, BARC, Martin Mascarenhas.</p><p>According to Garg, the ICS, equipped with dual X-ray, AI and machine learning, will be capable of scanning up to 80 containers per hour, revolutionizing the trade ecosystem and ushering in an era of security, efficiency and transparency in India’s ports.</p><p>The ICS transforms cargo inspection into a catalyst for efficiency. He said the seamless integration of AI, ML, and OCR with risk management systems will reduce dwell time, cut costs, and strengthen India’s fight against smuggling while boosting competitiveness, added Shrivastava.</p><p>Mascarenhas underlined that what began as high-energy accelerator research at BARC has evolved into a world-class cargo scanning technology, demonstrating how India’s scientific ecosystem delivers cutting-edge national security solutions.</p><p>Developed under a Memorandum of Understanding between BARC and JNCH, the ICS leverages dual-energy X-ray technology with AI/ML for material discrimination. With a throughput of 60–80 trucks per hour, it meets stringent international standards for image quality. Integrated with CBIC’s Risk Management System (RMS) and platforms like ICEGATE, it will enable real-time data sharing and facilitate faster customs clearances.</p><p>Senior officials from CBIC, DRI, DGGI, DoL, NCTC, CISF, DG Shipping, state police, representatives of Partner Government Agencies (CDSCO, FSSAI, WCCB, Plant Quarantine, Animal Quarantine, Textile Committee), and trade stakeholders including terminals, CFSs, shipping lines, importers, and exporters were present at the ceremony.</p>