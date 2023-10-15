I.N.D.I.A is people’s fight, says Sharad Pawar ahead of assembly polls in five states

Mumbai: Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the BJP’s popularity has decreased over the years and the I.N.D.I.A bloc will ensure those “who misuse power” do not come again.

“The collective strength of I.N.D.I.A is important…in the next elections people who misuse power would be removed and the power would come in the hands of common people...I.N.D.I.A is people's fight,” Pawar said addressing NCP workers in Mumbai.

“If you look at the map, the BJP is not there in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana…no states in south India, in Goa they had managed to come, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi was toppled in Maharashtra…in Gujarat they are surely there, but in Madhya Pradesh, they had come after toppling the Congress government of Kamal Nath….in Rajasthan, there is a Congress government…they are not there in Punjab and Delhi…in West Bengal they are not there….the BJP is there in few states,” he said.