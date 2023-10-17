India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will usher change, says PM Modi

Mumbai: The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will transform the global maritime trade with the country during the Amrit Kaal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“The India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor will transform the picture of global trade like the Silk Route in the past,” said Modi inaugurating the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 being held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Joining via video conferencing from New Delhi, Modi also unveiled ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, a blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy.

He said that Next Generation Mega Port, International Container Trans-shipment port, island development, inland waterways, and multi-modal hub will be undertaken under this leading to a reduction in business cost and environmental degradation will improve logistical efficiency and create jobs.

The Prime Minister reiterated that investors have a great opportunity to become part of this campaign and join India.

Modi reiterated that the India of today is working to fulfill the resolve of becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years.

He underlined that the government is bringing about revolutionary changes in every sector and mentioned the work done to strengthen the maritime sector of India.