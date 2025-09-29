Indian cinema industry braces for Trump's 100% tariffs on non-US films

<p>Mumbai: The overseas Box Office collection of Indian cinema industry would take a hit because of United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>’s proposed imposition of 100 per cent tariff on non-Hollywood films.</p><p>In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing candy from a baby. California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem,</p><p>" I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT”.</p> .Stealing candy from baby: Trump to slap 100% tariff on non-US made films, says other nations stole their business.<p>The announcement by POTUS has created ripples in the Indian cinema industry, particularly the Hindi cinema. </p><p>With a population of over five million, the Indian diaspora in the USA has a big craze for films. </p>.<p>Veteran cinema industry expert Navin Kumar said that definitely the Indian filmmakers will have to bear the brunt. “There is a big demand for Indian films in America. Ticket prices and distribution costs could double if the new rules are fully enforced. This is a big challenge as post the Covid-pandemic things have already changed,” said Kumar, a journalist, writer and author. </p><p>“However, we have to look at things in the long run. Most of the big production companies of the US entertainment industry have interests in India. Many of the Hollywood films are dubbed in Hindi and other regional languages and shown in India not only on single screens, multiplexes but also OTT platforms. It's too early to predict the fallout,” the veteran said.</p> .<p>“The Khans of Hindi cinema are very popular in the United States like any other markets including Europe, South East Asia, Russia, Gulf,” he added. </p><p>According to some estimates, around 40 per cent of the overseas collections of India come from the United States market. </p><p>Indian movies like RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan, Pushpa, Jawan, Animal among others have done well in the US market, in recent times. </p> .<p>It may be mentioned, cinema companies like Amazon, Sony Pictures, Disney, Warner Bros, Discovery, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures have a presence in India - and have extensive business relationships with Indian companies and filmmakers including co-productions, distribution agreements, marketing, strategic partnerships.</p><p>Several Indian films have also been shot in the United States - Kites , My Name is Khan, Kambakkht Ishq, Kaante, and Pardes.</p>