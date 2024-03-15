JOIN US
maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM plans to contest 6 seats in Maharashtra

In the 2019 polls, the AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel, a journalist-turned-politician, won the Aurangabad seat.
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 12:46 IST

Mumbai: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) plans to contest at least half a dozen seats of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

“We will be contesting around six seats,” said Imtiaz Jaleel, the Maharashtra unit President of AIMIM.

Jaleel himself would contest the Aurangabad seat, while other seats are Nanded, Dhule, one or two in Vidarbha and Mumbai.

In the 2019 polls, the AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel, a journalist-turned-politician, won the Aurangabad seat. The Hyderabad-headquartered party contested the polls in alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi five years ago. The partnership broke before the 2019 Assembly polls, and both went their separate ways, although AIMIM won 2 seats and VBA scored nothing.

(Published 15 March 2024, 12:46 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMLok Sabha Elections 2024

