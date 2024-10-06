Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Sambhaji Raje questions BJP on pending Shivaji statue in Mumbai

Sambhaji Raje said that on 24 December, 2016, Modi performed the jal-poojan but it has not seen the light of the day.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 10:19 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraChhatrapati ShivajiSambhajiRaje Chhatrapati

Follow us on :

Follow Us