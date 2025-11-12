Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra govt to acquire India House in London and preserve it as memorial

Shelar said Indian residents in London had drawn the state's attention to the importance of the property during his trip.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 13:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 13:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraLondonmemorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us