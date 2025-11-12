<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-government">Maharashtra government</a> will take over the historical "India House" in London, once the abode of freedom fighters, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-savarkar">V D Savarkar</a>, and preserve it as a memorial, state Cultural Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashish-shelar">Ashish Shelar</a> said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Shelar said Indian residents in London had drawn the state's attention to the importance of the property during his trip.</p>.<p>A joint review meeting was held at the ministry on Wednesday, attended by Nashik MLA Devyani Farande and officials from the general administration, cultural affairs, and archaeology departments. </p><p>It was decided to set up a multi-departmental committee to examine the acquisition and preservation of India House.</p>.Maharashtra: Successful talks between Devendra Fadnavis-led government and farmers.<p>The committee has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report which will be presented to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> for further action, officials said.</p>.<p>India House, founded in the early 20th century as a student residence, later became associated with Indian revolutionary activity. It is historically linked with several nationalist figures, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and others.</p>.<p>Officials said the proposed acquisition will be followed by steps to conserve the property and develop it as a memorial that recognises its role in the anti-colonial movement.</p>.<p>The committee will study legal, financial, and administrative modalities of taking the site under the state control and submit detailed recommendations to the chief minister, officials added.</p>.Maharashtra government suspends farm loan recovery in rain-affected tehsils.<p>Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government acquired the famous “Raghuji Sword” of the 18th-century Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle for Rs 47.15 lakh at an auction in London. The sword was repatriated to Mumbai in August.</p>.<p>In a separate announcement, Shelar stated the Maharashtra government has moved forward with plans to build a grand memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district.</p>.<p>The proposed memorial will be developed in phases on a five-acre site for the main monument, with an additional two acres acquired for parking and ancillary facilities, officials said.</p>.<p>Former MLA Pramod Jathar had urged that the memorial be made more imposing and suggested it be modelled on the scale of the Statue of Unity.</p>.<p>Shelar instructed that work on the main monument be prioritised in the first phase, and asked for a detailed report on proposals for visitor services and allied development in the surrounding area.</p>