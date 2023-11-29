Maharashtra: Leopard injured in accident on road to recovery

Mumbai: A nine-year-old leopard named Alpana - who was badly injured in an automobile accident in Niphad in Nashik district leading to severe injuries and paralysis - is on the road to recovery.

Alpana is currently undergoing treatment at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre at Junnar in Pune, which is run jointly by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said: “Categorised as a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, leopards are inherently elusive animals and instinctively avoid human contact. The relentless encroachment on their natural habitat, leading to habitat modification, has left leopards grappling for survival in diminishing forested areas.”

Alpana's injuries were severe, marked by profuse bleeding from her genitalia and suspected spinal trauma, leaving her paralysed and restricted to minimal neck movement. The gravity of her condition necessitated immediate and comprehensive intervention.

Under the dedicated care of Wildlife SOS veterinarians and caregivers, Alpana underwent a meticulously planned treatment. Initial stabilisation through medications was followed by laser therapy to address her immobility allowing gradual improvements in limb movement.

As Alpana recuperated from her paralysis, she was subsequently administered oral medications that were integral to her comprehensive recovery, focusing on vital aspects such as gut health, limb movements.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “The cause of Alpana’s injuries underscores the perilous encounters leopards face in proximity to human activities. As a holistic care strategy, Alpana goes on regular walks. As she regained strength, the caregivers have ploughed the soil in her enclosure, offering ease to her foot during walks.”

Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar, said: “As the most adaptable big cats, leopards can often venture into human-dominated landscapes. In such cases, they can meet such unfortunate circumstances. But thanks to the combined effort of the forest department and Wildlife SOS, the leopard is now on a path to recovery.”