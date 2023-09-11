Maharashtra Speaker to commence hearing on Shiv Sena split from Sept 14

The disqualification proceedings and its outcome is important for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who is the chief of Shiv Sena, meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray heads the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The June 20, 2022 rebellion in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena followed by the toppling of Maha Vikas Aghadi by Shinde with the help of BJP came as a blow to the then-Maharashtra government.

Similarly, July 2, 2023 development in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, saw Ajit Pawar switching to the NDA camp and getting appointed as the Deputy CM alongside Devendra Fadnavis.

These developments have led to several legislative complexities in Maharashtra. Shinde, who steers the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, faces the disqualification petition.

After the split, of the 56 MLAs, 40 sided with Shinde and remaining 16 with Thackeray. Meanwhile in the Lok Sabha, of the 18 elected from Maharashtra, 13 joined the Shinde-camp, and five decided to stick with Uddhav. Later, one MLA was elected under Shiv Sena (UBT) banner.

On 8 July, the Maharashtra Legislature secretariat sent notices to 40 MLAs of Shinde-camp and 14 MLAs of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Before the notices, Narwekar had sought and received a copy of Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India.

On 17 February, the Election Commission legitimised Shinde-faction as real Shiv Sena and allotted it the bow and arrow symbol.

On 11 May, the Supreme Court stated that Thackeray's position as chief minister cannot be restored as he had resigned before the floor test.

However, it had passed strictures on the functioning of then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Besides, it asked the Speaker to take a call on the disqualification petitions.