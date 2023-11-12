Maharashtra's Jaslok Hospital to adopt orphans of Irshalwadi tragedy

Mumbai: Months after the devastating landslide in the Irshalwadi area of Khalapur Tehsil in Raigad district, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai has launched 'Project Aashirwad'.
This initiative aims to provide healthcare support to 23 children orphaned by the tragedy.
A special camp was organized for healthcare screening sessions, where a detailed health check-up of each child was conducted.
Based on the results, an in-depth management plan was developed for each child to improve their health indicators.
The children were additionally provided with UHID (unique health identification number) cards, to help them with easy hospitalization should any need arise.
The Irshalwadi tragedy was a uniquely harrowing experience. In the aftermath of a natural calamity, its repercussions are widely felt. Rehabilitating victims and providing necessary facilities is a crucial responsibility of public representatives. These children will receive health check-ups and treatment until they reach the age of 21,” stated Aditi Tatkare, the state’s Women and Child Development Minister.
“We are privileged to collaborate with the Maharashtra state government to offer healthcare services to these 23 children. At the core of our institution is a belief in delivering quality service to all, regardless of social standing. This project is close to our hearts, and our team is committed to providing the best possible care to these children as needed,” said Jitendra Haryan, CEO of Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre.
On July 19, 2023, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on Irshalgad hill, which devastated the village.