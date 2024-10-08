Mahayuti govt in Maharashtra committing 'immense corruption': Priyanka Gandhi

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of committing "immense corruption" by deceiving people in the name of development and asserted that people of the state will soon seek accountability from it.</p>.<p>The Congress general secretary also shared a purported video of Ratnagiri station roof coming apart amid heavy rains.</p>.<p>The state government, however, said the video was "misleading".</p>.<p>The video is of an under-construction parking area being developed by PWD, Maharashtra, a post by PIB fact check said.</p>.Viral video: Roof damaged by rains part of parking lot, not Ratnagiri station, say Konkan Railway officials.<p>The station building is intact and there is no impact on train operations, it said.</p>.<p>Sharing the purported video, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "In Maharashtra, the roof of Ratnagiri station collapsed even before its inauguration. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Nashik highway, which is not even fully ready yet, has more than 500 potholes and cracks." Earlier, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg collapsed within a few months of its inauguration, she said.</p>.<p>Cracks had appeared in the road connecting the Atal Setu built at a cost of Rs 18 thousand crores in Mumbai, she added.</p>.<p>"The 'Khokha and Dhokha' government in Maharashtra has committed immense corruption by deceiving the people in the name of development. The people of Maharashtra are soon going to exact accountability from it," Priyanka Gandhi said.</p>