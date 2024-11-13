Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur faces new warrant after skipping court date again

<p>Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday issued a fresh bailable warrant against former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>MP<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pragya-thakur"> Pragya Thakur</a>, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, as she failed to appear before it citing health issues.</p>.<p>This was the second warrant issued this month against Thakur by the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases.</p>.'Torture by Congress caused life-long pain': Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur posts photo of swollen face.<p>On November 5, the court had issued a warrant against her for failing to attend the proceedings, and directed her to appear on November 13.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Thakur's lawyer J P Mishra told the court that she could not appear as she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal.</p>.<p>He also submitted related medical records.</p>.<p>The judge then issued a fresh bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 and directed her to remain present in the court on December 2.</p>.<p>The trial is at the fag end, and the court has repeatedly asked all the accused to remain present for daily hearings.</p>.<p>Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.</p>.<p>Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others are on trial in the case for their alleged involvement in the blast conspiracy. </p>