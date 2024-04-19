Man arrested for booking cab in Lawrence Bishnoi's name, sending it to Salman's residence

On Wednesday, Tyagi allegedly booked a cab online for a journey from Galaxy Apartments, Khan's residence, to the Bandra police station. When the cab driver reached the address, he realised that it was a prank, and lodged a complaint.

Taking serious note of the incident, Bandra police registered a case and traced Tyagi.

Bishnoi was in news earlier this week after a motorbike-borne man fired at Khan's residence last Sunday.

While the alleged shooter and his accomplice were arrested, police had said they were probing Bishnoi gang's role as a Facebook post taking responsibility for the attack, created in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of the jailed gangster, surfaced after the incident.