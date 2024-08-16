Home
Man booked for stalking 14-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

The accused asked the girl to get into the vehicle, and when she refused, he verbally abused her. The girl picked up a stone to hurl at the man, following which he fled, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 08:25 IST

Thane: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly stalking and verbally abusing a 14-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The girl was on her way to school in Rabale for a flag hoisting ceremony on Thursday morning when the accused accosted her in his car, an official said.

The accused asked the girl to get into the vehicle, and when she refused, he verbally abused her. The girl picked up a stone to hurl at the man, following which he fled, he said.

A case was registered under sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Published 16 August 2024, 08:25 IST
