Man dies after falling off running local train in Thane

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, it said, adding that the deceased K R Savla, worked as a salesman in the Dadar cloth market. He was a resident of Dombivli and took the 9.25 am local to go to his workplace on Thursday as he did regularly.

He was standing near the train compartment's door due to the rush. But he lost his grip and fell down on the tracks, a GRP official said.

After being alerted, a GRP team went to the spot and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

An eyewitness said that as the victim was falling down, other passengers tried in vain to save him.