Man kills girlfriend by assaulting her with hammer in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

<p>Mumbai: Police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have arrested a 44-year-old man for killing his girlfriend by hitting her with a hammer, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at a lodge in Rukadi Phata area on Thursday.</p>.<p>Adamgaus Pathan, the accused, had been arrested in 2018 for the alleged murder of his wife, but was acquitted by the court, said an official of Hatkanangle police station.</p>.Honeymoon murder: Victim's kin seeks narco test on Sonam and her lover to bare 'full truth'.<p>As per the preliminary probe, he checked into a lodge with his girlfriend Suman Suresh Sargar (38). They had an argument over a financial issue, and Pathan allegedly hit her with a hammer multiple times.</p>.<p>Police rushed to the spot after lodge employees alerted them, and found Pathan in the room with a bottle of poison by his side. He had allegedly written a suicide note in Sargar's name to make it look like she committed suicide, the official said.</p>.<p>During the interrogation, he confessed to killing her over a financial dispute.</p>.<p>He was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including for murder, and further investigation is underway, the official added.</p>