Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man sentenced to 10 years RI for raping six-year-old daughter

Special judge D S Deshmukh on Friday convicted the 31-year-old accused of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping his daughter who was six years old at the time of the assault.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 09:27 IST

Follow Us

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

Special judge D S Deshmukh on Friday convicted the 31-year-old accused of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping his daughter who was six years old at the time of the assault.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on the accused.

Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre informed the court that the accused, a resident of Kalwa, raped his daughter on December 2, 2017, and warned her not to tell anyone about the assault.

Based on the complaint by the child's mother, the police registered the offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

Five witnesses were examined during the trial and the medical reports supported the prosecution's case, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 October 2023, 09:27 IST)
India NewsCrimeMaharahstra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT