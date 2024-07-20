Maratha Quota: Ahead of Maharashtra polls, Manoj Jarange Patil begins fresh hunger strike in Jalna

Maratha Reservation: The agitation so far

Manoj Jarange-Patil had undertaken the first hunger strike from 29 August-14 September, 2023 which he broke after Shinde assured the demands of issuance of Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates to Marathas in Marathwada region and looked at options to give blanket reservation to the community.

From 14-24 October, 2023, Manoj Jarange-Patil undertook a tour of parts of the state.

On 25 October, 2023, Manoj Jarange-Patil again undertook the hunger strike which ended on 2 November after nine days after a government delegation met him and convinced on the work being done. The government expands scope to Kunbi certificates from Marathwada to the entire Maharashtra.

From 15-23 November, 2023, Manoj Jarange-Patil undertook another tour of parts of the state.

On 20 January, 2024 Manoj Jarange-Patil marches out of his village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna and reach Navi Mumbai on 25 January

On 26 January, 2024, coinciding with 75th Republic Day, Manoj Jarange-Patil commences another fast-unto-death agitation

On 27 January, 2024, he withdrew the fast after Eknath Shinde comes out with a draft notification “Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-notified Tribes (Vimukta Jatis), Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Act, 2000” defined “sage-soyare” (blood relations), which includes relatives of the applicant’s father, grandfather, great grandfather and in earlier generations forming out of marriages within the same castes and will include relations forming out of marriages within the same caste.