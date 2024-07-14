Maratha quota issue unresolved due to pressure from Fadnavis, Bhujbal: Manoj Jarange

Jalna: Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday claimed that the issue of Maratha reservation has remained unresolved due to pressure from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The activist had announced an indefinite fast from July 20 if the government failed to grant the reservation to Marathas by midnight on July 13.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said, "The government has not addressed the issue though the July 13 deadline has passed. I believe Fadnavis and Bhujbal might have pressured the government not to solve the problem of Maratha reservation."

Jarange has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognising all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their “sage soyre” (blood relatives) as Marathas. In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the community in education and government jobs amid ongoing protests.