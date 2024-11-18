Home
maharashtra

Students hold candlelight vigil at site of Pune Porsche accident that killed two techies

Students from various colleges took part in the silent vigil, expressing grief and demanding justice for the victims.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 20:13 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 20:13 IST
MaharashtraPuneCar crashPorschecandlelight protest

