Students hold candlelight vigil at site of Pune Porsche accident that killed two techies

<p>Pune: Hundreds of students on Sunday held a candlelight vigil at the spot in Pune where a speeding Porsche car driven allegedly by a drunk teenager killed two young IT professionals nearly six months ago.</p>.<p>Students from various colleges took part in the silent vigil, expressing grief and demanding justice for the victims.</p>.<p>Many were holding a banner that read, “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied”.</p>.<p>Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives when their two-wheeler was hit by a high-end Porsche allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a builder in the city’s Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of May 19.</p>.<p>According to the police, the minor was under the influence of alcohol at the time and was speeding.</p>