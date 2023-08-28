Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms at Maharashtra residential school

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms at Sangli district residential school
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 14:10 IST

More than 160 students of a Maharashtra government-aided residential school were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in Sangli district, an official said on Monday.

The condition of all the affected students, in the age group of five to 15 years, is stable and they are out of danger, the official said.

The incident occurred at an “ashram shala” (residential school for tribal students) at Umdi in Jath tehsil on Sunday evening.

"After dinner, 169 students complained of vomiting and loose motions. They were immediately rushed to government hospitals in the tehsil. Their condition is stable and they are out of danger," said district collector Raja Dayanidhi.

The collector has ordered an inquiry by the social welfare department into the incident.

(Published 28 August 2023, 14:10 IST)
