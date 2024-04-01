More than 4 lakh court cases pending in Thane division: NJDG data

Thane: More than 4 lakh cases were pending in the Thane judicial division as of March 31 out of 51,74,553 disputes in the courts of Maharashtra, the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) dashboard revealed.

As per the NJDC, the 4,48,817 pending matters in the Thane division included 3,36,481 criminal and 1,12,336 civil cases.

The NJDG is a national repository of data relating to cases pending and disposed of in all district and taluka courts.