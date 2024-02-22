Mumbai HC halts release of docu-series on Indrani till Feb 29; orders special screening for CBI

OTT platform Netflix on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it would not release the documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, till February 29.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande directed the makers of the series to hold a special screening of the series for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prosecuting agency.

The docu-series, titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth', delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and was scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23 (Friday).

The CBI had filed a petition in the high court, seeking a stay on its release till the trial in the case is complete. The bench on Thursday sought to know from the makers of the series if it was willing to hold a screening of the series for the CBI. "Why should the CBI not be allowed to see the series. What is the difficulty in sharing the docu-series?" the court asked.

While an accused has rights, even the prosecution and victim in a case have rights, it noted. Senior counsel Ravi Kadam, appearing for Netflix, initially opposed and said this would amount to pre-censorship. He added that the CBI ought to have moved the court against the series earlier and should not have waited till the last moment.

The bench, however, said that the trial in the case was still ongoing and statements of witnesses are still being recorded. "It (release of the series) can be deferred for a week...Heavens are not going to fall," the HC said.

Kadam said the court could also view the series if it wishes to. The bench quipped that it does not have the time to watch series. The court, however, asked the CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat to also watch the series during the special screening.