Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Valentino Garavani, regal designer and fashion’s ‘Last Emperor,’ dies at 93

His death was announced in a statement by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 17:19 IST
World newsFashion Designer

Follow us on :

Follow Us