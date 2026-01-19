<p>Ahmedabad: The Surat police on Monday seized suspected cobra venom worth Rs 5.85 crore and apprehended seven people who were trying to sell it off.</p><p>Police said that they acted on a tip off that smuggled Cobra venom was being sold in the market by a gang. The police laid a trap and offered Rs8 crore for the venom using a person acting like a potential buyer.</p><p>Subsequently, the gang was convinced and met at a marriage bureau office in Surat. Police said that seven persons were arrested and 6.5 ml of cobra venom was seized from their possession.</p>.Mysterious 'boiling' phenomenon in Arabian sea sparks concern near Gujarat coast.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajdipsinh Nakum, told media that it was the biggest seizure of cobra venom in the state till date.</p><p>He said that snake venom is used for preparing intoxicating substances, called "snakebite," consumed at rave parties as well as life-saving medicines.</p><p>He said that police have registered the case as "janva jog" (station diary entry) and once the forensic examinations establishes the exact substance, a case will be filed in accordance with sections of wildlife protection act, 1972 which makes dealing in snake venom a punishable crime.</p><p>Similarly, the recreational use also attracts charges under narcotic drugs.</p>