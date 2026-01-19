Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Surat police seize cobra venom worth Rs 5.85 crore, arrest seven

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajdipsinh Nakum, told media that it was the biggest seizure of cobra venom in the state till date.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsCrimeSuratcobra

Follow us on :

Follow Us