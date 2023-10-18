Mumbai local trains delayed due to foggy weather

The foggy weather was reported between Vashind and Titwala (in Thane district adjoining Mumbai) from 6.30 am to 9 am and between Karjat (in Raigad district) and Badlapur (Thane) from 5.30 am to 9 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.