Mumbai Police get message threatening ‘disruption’ during India-NZ game

After the threat, the police are maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede stadium, where the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, and surrounding areas, a police official said.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 08:20 IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have launched a probe after receiving a message on social media about 'potential disruption' during the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the city on Wednesday, an official said.

The threat was posted on X on Tuesday, tagging the Mumbai police’s official handle. It also contained the image of a gun, hand grenades, and bullets, the official said.

After the threat, the police are maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede stadium, where the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, and surrounding areas, the police official said.

Mumbai police have launched a probe into the matter and the crime branch has also been roped in the investigation, he added.

(Published 15 November 2023, 08:20 IST)
