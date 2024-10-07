Mumbai to boast of a sports excellence centre

<p>Mumbai: Mumbai will now house a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).</p><p>The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence is poised to redefine the standards of sports training in India, providing the necessary support and infrastructure to mould future champions.</p><p>The Centre would be located in the Kandivali (East) area of Mumbai.</p><p>The establishment of this state-of-the-art facility is a significant stride towards revolutionising Indian sports infrastructure.</p><p>The landmark MoU signing ceremony, which took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and athletes, earmarked 37 acres of prime land in Kandivali for the development of world-class sports facilities.</p>.'Helper' of Pak families in Bengaluru arrested in Mumbai.<p>Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, presided over the MoU signing ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday.</p><p>The initiative under SAI , fast-tracked by Goyal, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, will pave the way for the transformation of India’s sports ecosystem. The Government of Maharashtra’s allocation of this land to SAI ensures the establishment of a cutting-edge sports facility equipped to nurture the nation’s future athletic talent.</p><p>In his address, Goyal highlighted the critical role of the National Centre of Excellence in training and developing India’s next generation of athletes, emphasising the government's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure. The NCoE will feature a range of advanced sports amenities, including an air-conditioned athlete hostel, a central kitchen and dining facilities, an international-standard hockey turf with floodlights, a multipurpose sports hall, and a high-performance sports science center focused on injury management and rehabilitation. These facilities are designed to provide an environment where athletes can thrive, compete globally, and bring laurels to India.</p><p>Goyal reiterated his vision of training over 10,000 Indian athletes in the next three years through this initiative. The event also saw participation from key stakeholders, athletes, and sports officials who lauded the government's proactive efforts in creating opportunities for India’s sporting talent to flourish.</p>