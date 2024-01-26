'Mumbai Walks' initiative celebrates unsung heroes

Mumbai: As India celebrates 100 years of the Gateway of India, heroes of the city were honoured through ‘Mumbai Walks’ initiative as part of the Mumbai Festival 2024.
The event, held at the iconic monument on Republic Day eve, witnessed numerous Mumbaikars who embarked on a journey to rediscover the untold stories that shaped the very essence of Mumbai. It captured the emotions, stories, and resilience that make Mumbai a unique city.
The heroes of Mumbai are the ones who keep the city moving. They include, the dabbawalla, the police havildar, the BEST bus driver and conductor, sweepers, cleaning crew and so on.
Mumbai Walks paid tribute to various unsung heroes, each receiving well-deserved recognition during the event. Among those honoured were Indian Army officers, Indian Navy officers, Mumbai Traffic Police officers, taxi drivers, auto rickshaw drivers, the Mumbai dabbawalas, locomotive pilots of the Indian Railways, doctors, nurses, and many more.
“Mumbai's spirit never falters, never tires, and never fears. In this city, people arrive with dreams, and Mumbai unfailingly transforms those dreams into reality. The collective stride of every individual, exemplified by initiatives like Mumbai Walks by Mumbai Festival, makes the city more special. Together, through shared endeavours, we shape the essence of Mumbai, forging a unique identity. We, as a community, are the heartbeat of Mumbai,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the function.
State Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan, Marathi Language and Mumbai City Guardian Minister and Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha also graced the occasion with their presence.
Adding an extra layer of significance, the event saw the active participation of Amruta Fadnavis and celebrities including Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Kapil Sharma, Kabir Bedi, Vivek Oberoi.
These celebrities and dignitaries walked alongside the heroes, signifying the harmony and diversity that defines Mumbai.
The night also saw mesmerizing performances by Avadhoot Gupte, Pankaj Tripathi, Amruta Fadnavis, Ricky Kej, and other talented artists.
The Mumbai Walks experience was more than a simple stroll through the iconic streets; it was an expression of gratitude and tribute to the unsung heroes who make Mumbai the 'Sapno ka Sheher'.