Narwekar has so much experience of switching parties that this is wrong won’t cross his mind: Raut

Responding to a question in New Delhi on the ongoing hearing on disqualification pleas pertaining to rebel Sena MLAs, Raut said, “Rahul Narwekar has so much experience of changing parties that the thought of switching from one party to another is wrong or unconstitutional will never come to his mind.”

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed Narwekar to spell out the timeline within a week for adjudication of the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs who tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022, saying apparently nothing had been done so far despite its direction for deciding the pleas within a reasonable time.