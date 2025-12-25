Navi Mumbai International Airport begins commercial operations

<p>Navi Mumbai: Heralding a new era in India’s civil aviation with the adoption of the twin-airport model for mega cities, the iconic Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) commenced its commercial operations on Thursday, coinciding with the Christmas–New Year festivities.</p><p>The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, touched down at 8.00 am and was accorded a traditional water salute, a time-honoured aviation custom. This was followed by the airport’s first departure — IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad — which took off at 8.40 am, completing NMIA’s maiden arrival and departure cycle.</p>.'Sentiments hurt': Bajrang Dal holds protest outside Bareilly church, recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' .<p>On the first day of operations, airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Star Air operated scheduled passenger flights to and from NMIA.</p><p>The airport was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025. Located at Ulwe in Raigad district, NMIA is the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is expected to significantly ease congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at Santacruz–Sahar, which has so far handled the entire air traffic of the financial capital.</p><p>NMIA is being developed as a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO). The project is being executed in phases through a special purpose vehicle, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), in which the Adani Group holds a 74 per cent stake, while CIDCO owns the remaining 26 per cent.</p><p>The commencement of scheduled passenger operations marks a major milestone for India’s civil aviation sector and substantially expands air travel capacity for the MMR.</p><p>Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, were among those present at the airport during the inaugural operations.</p><p>Among the first passengers were Param Vir Chakra awardees Honorary Captain (Subedar Major) Bana Singh (Retd) and Honorary Lieutenant (Subedar Major) Sanjay Kumar.</p><p>“It was a deeply moving moment to stand beside PVC awardees at NMIA and welcome its very first passengers,” Adani said. In a post on X, he added, “Alongside the war heroes stood the other quiet architects of the nation — the workers who built this airport with their bare hands and unbreakable spirit; the farmers and their families who feed India; the social workers who serve millions alongside the Adani Foundation; and our specially-abled colleagues who inspire us every day. For many of them, this was the first flight of their lives.”</p><p>Singhal said the project would not have been possible without the support of both the Centre and the State. “This historic project would not have been possible without the visionary leadership and consistent guidance of the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra. I sincerely thank all government agencies, partner organisations, MIAL, engineers, workers and every individual who contributed directly or indirectly throughout this journey. I would also like to place on record my appreciation for the dedicated CIDCO team, whose commitment and professionalism over the years have been instrumental in translating this vision into reality,” he said.</p>