NEET-UG irregularities: CBI registers fresh case, books medical student taking test for aspirant

<p>New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh case in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG, booking a woman medical student caught taking the test for an aspirant in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation from the Maharashtra Police on the state government's recommendation.</p><p>Nishika Premprakash Yadav, a second-year medical student, allegedly appeared at the DY Patil (deemed to be) University centre in Navi Mumbai on May 5 on behalf of one Mayuri Manohar Patil, the officials said.</p>.<p>Yadav was caught after an alert was issued by the National Testing Agency, which conducted the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.</p>.<p>The alert termed Patil to be a "suspicious" candidate following which Yadav, who had posed as the aspirant, was asked to provide her biometric data to be matched with her Aadhar, the officials said.</p>.<p>Yadav's fingerprints did not match and she admitted that she was a second-year medical student at Jawahar Medical College, they said.</p>.<p>The police registered an FIR against her on a complaint from the DY Patil (deemed to be) University authorities that has now been re-registered as a CBI case, they added.</p>