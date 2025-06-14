Notorious drug trafficker Taher Salim Dola deported from UAE amid CBI, InterPol joint operation

<p>Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Abu Dhabi and INTERPOL, brought to Mumbai notorious criminal Taher Salim Dola.</p><p>Dola arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Friday on flight AI-984 from Dubai as a deportee.</p><p>The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, UAE successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Taher Salim Dola to India.</p>.US deports 37 illegal Nepali nationals.<p>The accused was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi.</p><p>“Taher Salim Dola is wanted by Mumbai Police in FIR Number 67/2024 registered at Kurla police station for operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory at Sangli in Maharashtra. A total of 126.141kg Mephedrone(MD) drugs worth INR 2.522 million was recovered and confiscated from the factory linked to Taher Salim Dola and others. During investigation of the case, it was found that the accused Taher Salim Dola was operating the synthetic drug manufacturing factory somewhere from abroad,” CBI officials said. </p><p>The CBI got the Red Notice published on 25 November 2024 through INTERPOL on the request of Mumbai Police. </p><p>Subsequently, NCB-Abu Dhabi on 27 January 2025 conveyed that, the accused Taher Salim Dola has been arrested in UAE. An Extradition Request was sent to UAE through MHA/MEA by Mumbai Police.</p>