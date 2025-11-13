Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

PMAY row: MCZMA cracks whip, gives Raigad collector 7 days to check breaches

The order follows fresh complaints from environment group NatConnect, which has flagged violations to the Prime Minister’s Office twice over the past year.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 12:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 12:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtraenvironmentPMAYPMAY Scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us