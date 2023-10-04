Home
maharashtra

Polls in 60 gram panchayats in Latur district to be held on November 5

Of these, regular elections will be held in 13 gram panchayats, while bypolls will be conducted to elect 53 members in 47 panchayats, the poll body said in a release on Tuesday night.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 13:19 IST

Elections in 60 gram panchayats in Maharashtra’s Latur district will be held on November 5, the State Election Commission has declared. The results will be announced on November 6, it said.

Of these, regular elections will be held in 13 gram panchayats, while bypolls will be conducted to elect 53 members in 47 panchayats, the poll body said in a release on Tuesday night.

With the announcement, the code of conduct for the polls has come into effect. It is a set of guidelines for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

The poll notice will be published by the tehsildars concerned on October 6, said the release, adding that nomination papers will be accepted from October 16 to 20.

The final list of candidates in the fray will be published on October 25, it said.

(Published 04 October 2023, 13:19 IST)
India NewsMaharashtragram panchayats

