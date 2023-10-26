JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Pune on personal visit

Last Updated 26 October 2023, 09:55 IST

Pune: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday for a personal visit and travelled in a car from the airport, avoiding a convoy.

According to local Congress leaders, the party general secretary was here to visit an ailing relative.

Some Congress members, including city unit president Arvind Shinde, went to the airport to welcome her, but she decided not to meet anyone and was seen leaving in a car, rather than a convoy.

Shinde told PTI that it was Priyanka Gandhi's private visit and she had already conveyed that no political leader or media should be present (to receive her on her arrival).

"Following our protocol, we tried to welcome her, but the Special Protection Group (SPG) did not allow us to meet her. She left in a car, avoiding a convoy," he said.

She has come to visit a relative who is unwell, Shinde said.

(Published 26 October 2023, 09:55 IST)
