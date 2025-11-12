Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Rains in Mumbai during monsoon kill as many as cancer: Study

The relative risk of increased mortality rates over the five weeks after a 150-mm rainfall event was highest in children under five years (5.3%) relative to older individuals, and higher in women.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 16:19 IST
India NewsmonsoonMumbaiMaharashtraCancerrain

Follow us on :

Follow Us