JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Raju Shetti’s party to contest six seats from Maharashtra in LS polls

On Tuesday, Sheti dialed Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray to discuss issues related to farmers.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 18:03 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: In what could concern the ruling Maha Yuti as well as opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, would contest in six out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. 

Shetti, who is a former MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, was once was a part of NDA. However, he came out of the BJP fold in 2017. 

In 2019, when MVA was formed, he supported the anti-BJP front, however, he had severed ties with it. 

As of now, he is neither with NDA nor the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. 

On Tuesday, Sheti dialed Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray to discuss issues related to farmers.

“Uddhav ji has taken a position against the Adani Group. We farmers too are affected (because of Adani Group),” he said.

Shetti, however, said that only farmers’ issues were discussed and it was not a political meeting. 

On being asked about the Lok Sabha polls, he said, “We will contest on our own strength.” 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 January 2024, 18:03 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMVARaju ShettiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT