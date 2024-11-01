Home
Remarks against Shaina NC 'extremely inappropriate': NCW chief seeks action against Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant by cops, EC

An FIR was registered in Mumbai on Friday against Sawant for referring to Shaina N C as 'imported maal'.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:37 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 16:37 IST
