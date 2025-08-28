<p>Mumbai: A public show of strength and two family meetings within two months have signalled a renewed closeness in what is being called the return of the Thackeray brand.</p><p>After two decades of estrangement, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shiv%20Sena%20(UBT)">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uddhav%20Thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashtra%20Navnirman%20Sena">Maharashtra Navnirman Sena</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Raj%20Thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a> shared a stage on July 5, hinting at a wider alliance in the run-up to the upcoming local body polls under the banner of Maratha-bhasha and Marathi-manoos.</p><p>On July 27, Raj visited Matoshree in Bandra to greet Uddhav on his 65th birthday and invited him to his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. A photo of the cousins against the backdrop of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray soon went viral.</p><p>Exactly a month later, on August 27, Uddhav, along with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, attended the Ganesh festival at Shivtirth in Dadar. This time, images of the two families together — featuring Uddhav’s wife Rashmi, Raj’s wife Sharmila, and their sons Aaditya and Amit — with sketches of Balasaheb, Shrikant and their father, social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray, in the background, drew wide attention.</p>.Uddhav, Aaditya visit Raj Thackeray’s residence on Ganeshotsav.<p>The Thackerays share close family ties: Uddhav’s father Balasaheb and Raj’s father Shrikant were brothers, while Uddhav’s mother Meenatai and Raj’s mother Kundatai were sisters.</p><p>Their public bonhomie comes at a crucial juncture. Maharashtra is headed for high-stakes civic elections covering 29 municipal corporations, 257 municipal councils, 26 zilla parishads and 289 panchayat samitis — together representing over 60% of the state’s population across Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.</p><p>The meetings have fuelled speculation of a Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance. While Uddhav remains a key figure in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-INDIA bloc, Raj supported the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls before contesting the Assembly polls independently.</p><p>The cousins’ outreach also comes at a low point for both parties: the Shiv Sena (UBT) won only 20 seats in the Assembly polls, while the MNS failed to open its account.</p>