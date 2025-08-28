Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Return of the Thackeray brand? Uddhav and Raj's bonhomie stirs Sena-MNS alliance chatter in Maharashtra

Both families posed together against sketches of Balasaheb, Shrikant and Prabodhankar Thackeray — an image that went viral.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 04:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayRaj ThackerayMNS

Follow us on :

Follow Us