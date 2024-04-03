Sanjay Nirupam on the way out? Ex-Mumbai Congress chief to announce his 'decision' on April 4

Mumbai: Is the relationship between journalist-turned-politician Sanjay Nirupam with the Congress ending? Albeit there are indications.

The former Mumbai Congress chief, who was dropped from the list of star campaigners by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), is expected to announce his “decision” on Thursday.

Nirupam is upset as he was not considered for the Mumbai North-West seat which ultimately Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed.