Sanjay Nirupam on the way out? Ex-Mumbai Congress chief to announce his 'decision' on April 4

Mumbai: Is the relationship between journalist-turned-politician Sanjay Nirupam with the Congress ending? Albeit there are indications.
The former Mumbai Congress chief, who was dropped from the list of star campaigners by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), is expected to announce his “decision” on Thursday.
Nirupam is upset as he was not considered for the Mumbai North-West seat which ultimately Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed.
Thackeray has fielded Amol Kirtikar from the seat which has rattled Nirupam, following which he lashed out at the state Congress leadership and Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing negotiators and also the Shiv Sena (UBT) head.
As a matter of fact, Nirupam is a two-time Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena and a former Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP of the Congress.
The MPCC has sent the party high command a proposal to take disciplinary action against Nirupam.
“There will be no show-cause notice for Nirupam. There will be direct action against him,” MPCC President Nana Patole said.
Reacting to the development, Nirupam said: “The Congress party should not waste much energy and stationery for me. Instead, they must use the remaining energy and stationery to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow I will make the decision myself."
Over the past week, there have been reports that he may join BJP or Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
(Published 03 April 2024, 15:49 IST)