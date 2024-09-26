Home
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut gets 15 days imprisonment in defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife

Last year, Somaiya has moved the court claiming that Raut made baseless and defamatory allegation that she and her husband were involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets in Mira Bhayander area near Mumbai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 06:31 IST

Metropolitan Magistrate Mazgaon on Thursday sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to 15 days imprisonment in the defamation case on a complaint filed by Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Last year, Somaiya had moved the court claiming that Raut made baseless and defamatory allegation that she and her husband were involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets in Mira Bhayander area near Mumbai. She sought registration of a case against Raut, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, under Indian Penal Code section 499 (criminal defamation).

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)

