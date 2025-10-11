<p>Mumbai: As Maharashtra gears up for local body elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday played a major political card by proposing a meeting of “all party delegation” with Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam to flag concerns related to the electoral process.</p><p>The delegation would include the leadership of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi - NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, state Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal.</p><p>MNS founder-President Raj Thackeray, who is not yet formally part of the MVA though an electoral alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT), will also join in. </p><p>Incidentally, this is once again that the Thackeray cousins have come together on one platform after their campaign against the Fadnavis-headed BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation against its plans to introduce Hindi as the third language in the primary schools under the three-language formula of New Education Policy. </p>.Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance will be 'from heart and mind': Sanjay Raut.<p>At the same time, Raut has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to join the all-party delegation on October 14. </p><p>“A delegation of all-party leaders from the state will meet Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Harshvardhan Sapkal, Raj Thackeray and other leaders will participate in this meeting. I request you to participate in the delegation yourself and enhance the prestige of the all-party delegation,” Raut, a Rajya Sabha member said in a letter to Fadnavis. </p><p>“The Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, is requested to participate in this all-party delegation. This is not politics but an effort to save democracy. After the meeting, all leaders will address a press conference at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan. Jai Maharashtra!” he said. </p>