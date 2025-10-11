Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Sanjay Raut proposes all-party delegation on October 14, writes to CM Devendra Fadnavis to join

Raut has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to join the all-party delegation on October 14.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 13:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 13:18 IST
India NewsSanjay RautShiv Sena (UBT)Maharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us