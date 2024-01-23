'Shiv Sena is my party': Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at PM Modi

Mumbai: Asserting that Shiv Sena is his party that he inherited from his late father Balasaheb Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray trained guns at the BJP and sought to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple issues including the work done in the last 10 years.
Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who rebelled and joined hands with the BJP, Thackeray said: “They say that I am running a dynastic party... Yes. But I have inherited everything including my Shiv Sainiks. I have not stolen anything like you did.”
“Ram ki baat hui…abhi kaam ki baat karo,” Thackeray said as he launched Shiv Sena (UBT)’s 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“Let there be a debate on work. Please tell what you have done in 10 years…than (discussing) what Congress has done in 75 years,” he said addressing a party convention in Nashik coinciding with the 98th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, who founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 for the cause of Marathi-manoos and was also among those who championed the Hindutva-movement.
Thackeray said Lord Ram is not the private property of any leader or any party, but the BJP has even tried to hijack Lord Ram. “Now the time has come to free Lord Ram from the BJP’s clutches. Let there be BJP-mukt Prabhu Shree Ram,” he said.
Even as he spoke of central agencies victimising his party leaders, he wanted to know the accounting details vis-a-vis the PM Cares Fund. “The PM Cares Fund must be probed. Where has all the money gone, why no details are given,” he asked and added that when the opposition comes to power all these aspects would be probed.
Thackeray said that while Congress fought for India’s Independence, neither the RSS nor the Jan Sangh were there — they did not join the freedom struggle. “But on the contrary, the Jan Sangh attempted to sabotage the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement,” he said.
Thackeray also took objections to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra treasurer Govindgiriji Maharaj drawing parallels between Modi and legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who had laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’.
“There can be absolutely no comparisons. If there was no Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, today this temple would not have come up,” he said, adding that it was because of Balasaheb Thackeray that the temple issue came to the fore.