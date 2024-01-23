'Shiv Sena is my party': Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at PM Modi

Mumbai: Asserting that Shiv Sena is his party that he inherited from his late father Balasaheb Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray trained guns at the BJP and sought to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple issues including the work done in the last 10 years.

Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who rebelled and joined hands with the BJP, Thackeray said: “They say that I am running a dynastic party... Yes. But I have inherited everything including my Shiv Sainiks. I have not stolen anything like you did.”

“Ram ki baat hui…abhi kaam ki baat karo,” Thackeray said as he launched Shiv Sena (UBT)’s 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Let there be a debate on work. Please tell what you have done in 10 years…than (discussing) what Congress has done in 75 years,” he said addressing a party convention in Nashik coinciding with the 98th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, who founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 for the cause of Marathi-manoos and was also among those who championed the Hindutva-movement.