Six dead as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune

Last Updated 08 December 2023, 11:43 IST

Pune: At least six persons died and eight sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the factory located at Talawade around 2.45 pm, said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations, he said.

"The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained," Singh added.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the commissioner informed.

(Published 08 December 2023, 11:43 IST)
