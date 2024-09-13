Some people from a party using objectionable language to target specific community and religion, says Ajit Pawar

Addressing a gathering in Chakan here, Pawar said on Thursday, “Today, certain individuals from a political party use denigrating language targeting a particular community and religion. We do not support such language and we strongly oppose it. This kind of objectionable language creates rift in society.”

He also asked the gathering not to be “emotional” while voting and sought their support.

“You gave love and support to some till today. Now give the same to us for some days. We will not do anything wrong,” Pawar told the crowd.

Pawar said he had never received awards for best speech or best parliamentarian so far despite being in public life for the past 34 years.